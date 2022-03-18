Two more PTI MNAs join list of deserters amid looming no-confidence motion vote

Amid the looming no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Imran Khan s woes multiplied as he faces another rebellion in his party from a national assembly member Aamir Talal Gopang.

The development comes days after Opposition led by Pakistan People s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have ramped up activity to oust the Imran Khan regime by submitting no-confidence motion.

It may be recalled that 12 members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were present in the Sindh House yesterday while Raja Riaz had claimed the presence of 24 members in the Sindh House.

Amir Talal Gopang has become the latest to dissent and join the list of dissident members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Amir Gopang said that PM Imran Khan has not done anything for him in the last four years and he will decide on no-confidence motion in accordance with his conscience.

On the other hand, PTI MNA Afzal Dhandla from Bhakkar has said in a video message that he has not received any offer of money from anywhere.

The lawmaker said that he has a long standing relationship with PML-N which cannot be denied and every Pakistani is worried about the internal, political and economic situation of the country at present.

Dhandla went on to say that he will decide on voting for no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan after consulting with the voters of his constituency.

“I will use my vote in accordance with my conscience and not under any greed or pressure,” he added.