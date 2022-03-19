PTI issues show-cause notice to 14 dissident members

Amid high political temperature in the country after opposition submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued show-cause notices to 14 dissident lawmakers.

The Members of National Assembly (MNA) who have been served the notices include Raja Riaz, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan, Nawab Sher, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Abdul Ghafar Wattoo and Noor Alam Khan.

The lawmakers have been asked to submit an unconditional apology and rejoin the party ranks within 7 days otherwise legal action will be launched against them.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the dissident members as traitors and said that he wouldn’t be blackmailed.

Despite this move of the opposition, we are winning the no-confidence motion, premier claimed.

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.