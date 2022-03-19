Rawalpindi Ring Road: Imran Khan to lay foundation stone today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project on Saturday.

According to sources privy to the matter, the ceremony for laying the foundation stone will be held at Thalian area of Rawalpindi and the event would be attended by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and federal ministers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the ceremony, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) in December 2021 approved Rs24.96 billion for various road infrastructure projects, including Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Shaukat Tarin chaired the ECNEC meeting held in Islamabad.

ECNEC approved construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road – R3, main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2) amounting to Rs23,606 million with condition to acquire the concurrence of Planning Commission and inclusion of Axel load management in the project.

Provincial ADP will finance the project and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) will execute the project for the construction of 6 lane access-controlled 38km Rawalpindi Ring Road.

In September 2020, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave the approval to start work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project under Public-Private Partnership.

The 65.8km ring road will start from Radio Pakistan Rawat N-5 and terminate at Sangjani N-5. Construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including industrial, educational, recreational, medical health, residential and aerotropolis etc is a key component of the RRR.