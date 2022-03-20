PM Imran Khan to address public rally in Malakand today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Malakand district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) today.

According to sources privy to the matter, the Malakand public gathering is a series of political campaigning launched by the prime minister after opposition filed a no-trust move against him.

“Before leaving for Malakand, the prime minister will chair an important meeting of political committee in Islamabad,” they said and added, “the meeting would mull over political situation besides being updated on contacts with PTI MNAs and allies.”

The prime minister, according to sources, will also be briefed on the presidential reference in the Supreme Court to seek clarity on interpretation of Article 63 (A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day took to Twitter to share the logo of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad on March 27 ahead of a no-trust move against him and said that he wanted all records of attendance to be broken on the day.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, the prime minister in a series of messages said that he wanted all records to be broken of public attendance to fight for the soul of Pakistan.

“We stand with what is right and condemn such shameless buying of politicians’ souls by political mafias to protect their looted wealth,” PM Imran Khan said.