PM Imran Khan served another notice by ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served another notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for participating in a public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Malakand district ahead of the second phase of the local government (LG) polls.

The election commission served another notice to PM Imran Khan over the violation of the election code of conduct. The spokesperson said that the notice was served over the premier’s address to the public gathering in Malakand district.

Moreover, the ECP also served notices to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Ministers Murad Ali, Ali Zaidi and Faisal Javed.

The top office-bearers have been directed to submit the clarification over the code violation via in person or their lawyers.

Earlier on March 17, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had served show-cause notices to PM Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan and federal and provincial ministers for violating the code of conduct by holding a public rally in Swat.

The ECP had issued notices to the Prime Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Mohibullah and Dr Amjad Ali for violating rules and regulations.

The notices had been issued by the District Monitoring Officer, Swat.

The notice directed the PM, KP CM, federal and provincial ministers to appear in person or through counsel on March 18.