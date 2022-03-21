News Desk

SC to hear SCBA plea to stop rallies ahead of no-trust motion

The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) stating that all parties must be restrained from holding public rallies at D-Chowk ahead of no-confidence motion moved by opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A division bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take up the SCBA petition. Representatives of political parties and lawyers will appear before the Supreme Court today

The PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also appear in the Supreme Court.

According to sources, the delegation of opposition parties will hold consultations before appearing in the Supreme Court.

Sources further informed that the consultative meeting of the opposition parties will be held at the residence of Shahbaz Sharif residence in Islamabad and after the consultation, the opposition leadership will reach the Supreme Court.

