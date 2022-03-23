Pakistan reports zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time in two years

For the first time in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic started in Pakistan, the country reported zero deaths during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning.

According to the NCOC statistics, the country witnessed a slight rise in coronavirus cases, with 1.28% positivity rate compared to yesterday when the ratio stood at 0.82%.

However, the country has been maintaining a positivity rate below 2% since March 9 – when a 2.07% positivity ratio was recorded.

As per today’s NCOC data, 34,476 tests were conducted, out of which 443 new cases were diagnosed. The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,522,862.

According to the NCOC, 455 patients are still being treated in ICU.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had already announced that the government was scrapping all the COVID-19 related restrictions across Pakistan.

“The pandemic has not ended yet but undergoing the ending phase,” Umar had said while addressing a press briefing at NCOC, flanked by SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Umar, who is also the NCOC chief, had said that after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country in detail, the forum has decided to lift all coronavirus restrictions, including protocols for indoor dining, indoor wedding events and markets, sports activities and all the other SOPs across Pakistan.

However, he had said that the only restriction that would continue is the vaccination against COVID-19, but that too till the vaccination ratio reaches 80% or above.

“Then we will consider if we still need to keep the restriction for vaccination in place,” he had said.