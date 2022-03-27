PTI city chapter all set to participate in today’s rally in Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) city chapter is all set to participate in the public rally being organised by Prime Minister Imran Khan themed under “Amr Bil Maroof” at Parade Ground Islamabad today (Sunday).

All the divisional presidents and the district office bearers have finalised arrangements in this regard. The whole city and the roads leading to capital have been decorated with party flags, portraits of PM Imran Khan and their beloved MPs including Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Khan, Amir Mehmood Kiani, Zahid Kazmi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Sheikh Rashid Shafique and Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan.

Small and big convoys of supporters of PTI, led by their respective MPs, have started journey towards Islamabad from Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

According to reports, the district government of Chakwal has impounded dozens of public transport vehicles order to transport the workers of PTI from different parts of Chakwal to Islamabad to attend the public meeting.

The security in twin cities has also been beefed up.

In order to maintain law and order situation in the capital, the Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younas and SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran ordered deployment of 8,500 cops and officers in the capital. “Rangers may assist police to control law and order situation,” said SSP Operations Islamabad Muhammad Faisal Kamran.

In Rawalpindi, City Police Officer (CPO) Umer Saeed Malik along with SSP Operations Wasim Riaz and other officers also paid a visit to various parts of city to review the security arrangements. He also briefed the cops on duty.

Likewise, the traffic police of twin cities, under the command of SSP Rai Mazhar and CTO Navid Irshad, have also devised comprehensive traffic plans to facilitate the participants of public rally and road users.

On the other hand, convoys of PTI coming from KP and GB also entered the capital via Islamabad Motoway Toll Plaza.

Scores of volunteers of Ansaar Ul Islam also reached Islamabad via motorway.

“This public meeting would be the largest in the history of the country and would have a great impact,” said Zahid Kazmi, Chief Administrator PTI Central Secretariat while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

He said the impact of the largest rally on corrupt gangs of PPP, PML-N and JUI-F would be visible on those who moved the so-called no-confidence motion.

“We all should repose confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and express solidarity with our leader,” he said me

Another PTI leader, Amir Mughal said, “PTI workers’ caravans had reached the venue while others were on their way from across the country to participate in the historic public meeting.”

He said all the PTI workers would reach at 3pm from all over the country on Sunday. He said a leader was always thinking for the next generation, adding that PM Imran Khan had already won this match.

He said a large number of overseas Pakistanis were also reaching the capital to participate in the rally.

He said a large number of people would participate in today’s public gathering.

Abbas Akbar, a supporter of PM Imran Khan, said he would also participate in the huge public gathering of PTI and would unfold 360 meter long flag of PTI.

The district governments of twin cities have announced suspension of Metro Bus Service for an indefinite period for the safety of public life.

Similarly, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said the leaves of officials of all the government departments have also been cancelled. An emergency has also been declared in all the hospitals of capital.

Security in twin cities beefed up