News Desk

Four drug pushers held, narcotics recovered in Peshawar

The police arrested four drug pushers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics during separate actions in different
areas of the provincial capital on Monday.

According to details, crackdowns were conducted against drug peddlers in Agha Mir Jani, Gul Bahar, and Fariqabad police stations jurisdictions in Peshawar.

During separate actions, four drug pushers including Faheem s/o Naveed Ahmed, Aziz s/o Saleem, Shoaib s/o Manzar Ali, and Ajmal s/o Muhammad Ayub were apprehended with seven-kilogram heroin and 300-gram crystal (Ice).

The police confiscated the recovered narcotics and after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigations.

