Our Staff Reporter

Nobody is above Constitution: Shujat

LAHORE – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Ch Shujat Hussain said Monday that the Constitution of Pakistan was supreme.

“Nobody is above the Constitution, be it the Parliament or any office holder or any personality in personal capacity. Nobody can issue any order over and above the Constitution,” he said in a statement. He said that the Parliament could not make any law free of the Constitution. “All are subordinate to the Constitution.”

 

