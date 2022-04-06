People throng USC stores in Hazara for subsidised food items

ABBOTTABAD – People of Tehsil Hazara division on Tuesday showed great satisfaction and interest in the compensation provided by the federal government through Utility Stores Corporation’s (USC) Ramazan package on food items. According to details, a large number of people of the middle and lower-middle-class rushed to the USC stores all over Hazara division and enjoyed rebates on food items of prime quality. After the start of the USC Ramazan package, in some areas of the region sales of food items in Bazars as compared to USC stores remained very low and profiteers were surprised by the situation. Azra Bibi a female customer while talking to APP said that this year government has announced and provided the Ramazan package in all stores well before time which has helped the masses. She said that subsidy on major food items including ghee, wheat flour, and rice has provided a huge relief to the low-income group. I have completed my purchase for Ramazan according to my needs with a reasonable relief. A remote area USC store manager told APP that during the month of Ramazan every subsidized item is available in stores in bulk and we are providing all items to the masses. USC has established dozens of stores in remote areas and villages of Hazara division where almost every food item is available in bulk with the relief of Ramazan package makes the people delighted. USC is providing 19 subsidized items on 405 outlets and 55 franchises of the Hazara division where hundreds of thousands of people are benefiting.