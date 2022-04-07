DC visits Ramazan Bazaars in Melewali Gali, Khairpur, Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR – Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Ramzan Bazaars at Melawali Gali Bahawalpur, Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali, Hasilpur City and Chunawala on Wednesday to inspect the facilities being provided there.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali Rana Shoaib, Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Majid Bin Ahmed, and other relevant officials were also present.

Deputy Commissioner inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in Ramzan Bazaar.

He said that food items have been subsidized at fixed rates by the government in Ramadan bazaars and instructed for strict compliance.

He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

He said that a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold at Rs. 450. The government has given a subsidy of Rs 125 for 10 kg of flour. He further said that subsidy is being given at the rate of Rs. 12 per kg on chicken and Rs. 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramzan Bazaar.

He said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidized in the Agriculture Fair Price Shop to provide relief to the people. He said that the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramzan Bazaars.

He directed the in-charges of Ramzan Bazaars and other staff members to perform their duties properly.

PTI stages rally to support PM Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur took out a rally to express their solidarity and support for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The rally led by PTI Bahawalpur President Malik Asghar Joyia was taken out from the party office which marched on different city roads. The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of PM Imran Khan.

Addressing the rally, Joyia said that Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the international conspiracy hatched against the country.

He said that some international forces did not like Imran Khan as Prime Minister due to the premier’s independent foreign policy. He said that PM Inran Khan was the most popular leader in the country.