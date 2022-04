Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will accept the apex court’s judgement.

According to the sources, Imran Khan held meeting with legal team. During the meeting, the team briefed him about today’s proceedings of the apex court.

Imran further said that the PTI is ready for general elections. He said, “We will never let foreign conspiracy succeed, he added.