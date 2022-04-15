The Azad Kashmir High Court has issued a restraining order on the conduction of elections of the Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Kashmir.

According to details, the High Court has also restrained the Legislative Assembly from further proceedings till Monday.

Whereas the joint opposition has decided to boycott the election process for the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and they have farther agreed upon not nominating their leader of the House.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had challenged the session of the Assembly that was scheduled for today, in the Azad Kashmir High Court.

According to details, the writ was filed by the PPP leaders, Chaudhry Latif Akbar and Chaudhry Yasin in the High Court.

The Azad Kashmir High Court has constituted a two member bench comprising of Justice Shahid Bahadur and Justice Sardar Ijaz to conduct hearing on the case.