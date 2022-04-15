Islamabad police capture gang of bike robbers

ISLAMABAD – A team of Police Sation Golra has busted a gang of dacoits involved in looting bykea riders at gunpoint, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that, IGP ordered all the zonal SPs to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people. Following the orders of IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younas SP constituted special police teams in the area. Golra Police under supervision of SDPO traced and arrested three robbers of a gang identified as Faizan, Shan Ali and Shah Zaib recovering four motorbikes, three mobile phones, cash and weapons used in crime. During the preliminary investigation, revealed four incidents of robberies in Golra. Further investigation is underway for more recovery.

The IGP appreciated the Police team Golra’s performance and further directed to enhance the security in their relevant areas. He also appealed to the citizens to inform the police about any suspicious activity around them.