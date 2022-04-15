Robbers kill man over resistance in Surjani Town

KARACHI – A young man was shot dead by armed men when he resisted their attempt to snatch his motorcycle in Surjani Town on Monday evening, police said. Area SHO Haji Sanaullah said that two armed men riding a motorcycle tried to snatch the motorbike from Mohammed Mosaib, 40, in Sector-5. As he put up resistance, the robbers opened fire on him, snatched the motorbike and rode away.

Mosaib suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.