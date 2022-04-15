Two persons killed by unknown assailants in different parts of Capital

Islamabad-A man was murdered by unknown assailants in a brazen armed attack on a moving vehicle while the dacoits also shot dead a citizen over showing resistance in different parts of the Federal Capital, informed sources on Thursday.

The bodies were moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy while police registered separate cases against the killers, they said.

According to sources, a man namely Irshad Ghani was travelling in a double cabin Faizabad to Islamabad when unknown assailants intercepted him under the bridge at Zero Point.

The assailants started indiscriminate firing on vehicle killing the man on the spot. After committing crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene, sources said. Upon information, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran and other senior officers rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. Similarly, the experts of forensic lab also collected evidences, finger prints and dead shells of the bullets fired by the attackers. The reason behind the murder was not known by investigators so far. However, the police have launched manhunt to trace out the killers, he said.

In yet another incident, two dacoits riding on a motorcycle intercepted a citizen namely Zaheer Ullah Jan in limits of Police Station Sihala and attempted to snatch mobile and cash on gunpoint. Upon showing resistance, the dacoits shot him dead and fled from the scene. Police visited the crime scene and collected evidences besides moving the body to PIMS for autopsy.