Our Staff Reporter

WSSC chief inspects cleanliness drive

PESHAWAR – Chief Executive WSSC, Ameer Khan on Thursday visited various union councils of Mardan and inspected ongoing cleanliness operation.

He was accompanied by Manager Municipal Services, Khalil Akbar and concerned officials. He also met with locals and apprised himself about their problems and concerns.

The WSSC chief said that provincial authorities have approved Water Act after amending Local Government Actunder which action could be initiated against littering and disposing garbage in sewerage lines. He said that Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) has carried out awareness campaign for public orientation in collaboration with local government representatives and trader community.

He said that teams of CLC have also informed people about benefits of cleanliness during Friday prayer sermons in 220 mosques of the city and its environs.

