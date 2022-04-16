IGP orders to intensify operations against anti-social elements

ISLAMABAD – IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday directed the field police officers to intensify operations against the fugitives and anti-social elements to break the networks of the nefarious gangs of criminals.

Reviewing the crime situation of the past three months during a meeting at the Central Police Office on Friday, the IGP directed the officers to show zero tolerance towards criminals by focusing on their hotspots identified by the police stations. DG Safe city, DIG Operations, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, all AIGs, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs participated in the meeting.

Expressing displeasure over the performance of CIA and ACLC, the IGP instructed them to further improve their performance and take steps to prevent car theft cases in the Federal Capital. He asked the DIG Operations to provide extra personnel and vehicles to police stations with deployment of Eagle and Falcon Squad to improve the performance.

“Delay in registration of FIR will not be tolerated, if any complaint is lodged in this regard, strict departmental action will be taken against the SHO concerned,” he warned adding all SHOs should expedite crackdown on gamblers, brothels and aerial firing in their respective areas. In addition, the operation should be intensified towards illegal occupation of public and private lands and properties across the city, he said.

The IGP further said the professionalism of investigation based on modern technology is one of the top priorities of the Islamabad Police.

Therefore, close monitoring of the police stations, their performance and investigation matters must be ensured so that every case registered is digitally monitored and the progress and stages of investigation are also monitored following the prescribed SOPs. He said Geo-fencing, forensic science and modern investigation tools should also be used to investigate other serious crimes including murder and rape.