Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify bilateral ties in all spheres

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman have agreed to work together to further augment and diversify the bilateral ties in all spheres, in particular trade, investment and employment generation opportunities.

The agreement came during a telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

The Saudi Crown Prince telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and warmly congratulated him on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for the felicitations and expressed his resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia to enhance and further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for achieving remarkable progress and development of the Kingdom, under their visionary leadership.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government’s and his own commitment to further advance these relations to new heights.

The Saudi Crown Prince extended his cordial invitation to the Prime Minister to pay an official visit to the Kingdom, at an early date.

Thanking the Crown Prince for his gracious invitation, the Prime Minister also extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake a state visit to Pakistan.