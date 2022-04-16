PM gives go ahead to change state media heads

Federal Secretary Information, Principal Information Officer, APP MD, Radio Pakistan DG, Pakistan Television MD are going to be changed

Islamabad – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given go ahead for changing heads of the state media.

Credible sources told The Nation that Federal Secretary Information, Principal Information Officer, MD APP, DG Radio Pakistan, MD Pakistan Television are going to be changed.

Three names have been sent to the Prime Minister for appointment of new PIO, these include Ali Nawaz Malik, Asim Gichki, and Mubashir Hasan.

Sources in the government say with the formation of the cabinet, the media managers would be replaced in consultations of the Ministers for information. Mohiuddin Wani currently serving as federal secretary is most likely to head the Information Ministry. Wani is from Pakistan Administrative Service and previously served as Press Secretary to the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from 2013 to 2017. Wani’s name is also being considered for promotion to grade 22 in the high powered board being held on Sunday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Official sources said the present government would likely counter the PTI narrative against the present government and official media would be given targets to build positive perception of the ruling coalition in the media.

Sources said the head of PTV would be from the private sector for which names have been sought by the PM House from Information Ministry. Similarly, Principal Information Officer considered as focal person of domestic media in the Information Ministry would be given a target to build better perception of the government in the print media.