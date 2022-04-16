Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan ambush

| Pak troops initiated a prompt response and killed four terrorists: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Security forces killed four terrorists who ambushed a military convoy near Pak-Afghan border in general area Isham, North Waziristan District late Thursday.

According to a press statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), seven soldiers also embraced martyrdom during intense exchange of fire.

“On 14 April 2022, terrorists ambushed a military convoy near Pak-Afghan border in general area Isham, North Waziristan District. Own troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed four terrorists.” The ISPR said. However, during intense exchange of fire, 7 soldiers embraced Shahadat.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom included Havaldar Tariq Yousaf (age 36 years, resident of Faisalabad), Sepoy Suleman Waqas (age 34 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Junaid Ali (age 26 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Ijaz Hussain (age 27 years, resident of Khairpur), Sepoy Waqar Ahmed (age 25 years, resident of Mirpur Khas, Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer (age 24 years, resident of Chakwal) and

Sepoy Arshad Ali (age 23 years, resident of Sohbatpur).

The clearance operation in the area was underway to eliminate any terrorists, according to Pakistan Army.

The ISPR also said that Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the terrorists involved in ‘martyrdom of our seven jawans in North Waziristan’ will be brought to justice. “The martyrdom of our seven jawans in North Waziristan will not be in vain, make no mistake about it, we will hunt down those responsible. These brave martyrs will continue to inspire us and we will continue to defeat terrorism and protect our soil,” the premier said in tweet while sharing the photos of the martyred soldiers.