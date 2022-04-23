National Security Committee finds no foreign conspiracy in telegram

| Civil, military top leadership re-examines contents of Pak embassy telegram after ex-PM Imran Khan’s claims of ‘regime change’

ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee, after reviewing the contents, assessments and conclusions by the security agencies, on Friday concluded that there had been no foreign conspiracy in the telegram, received from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

According to the official communiqué, the NSC, which met here with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, former Pak Ambassador to US Asad Majeed and senior civil & military officers.

Pakistan’s former ambassador to US Asad Majeed Khan attended the meeting as a special invitee to brief the Committee on the context and content of his telegram.

It is to be mentioned here that former PM Imran Khan on March 27 had claimed that there was a foreign conspiracy to topple his government and to prove his point he claimed to have an official communication document with him.