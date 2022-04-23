MATEEN HAIDER

National Security Committee finds no foreign conspiracy in telegram

| Civil, military top leadership re-examines contents of Pak embassy telegram after ex-PM Imran Khan’s claims of ‘regime change’

 

 

 

ISLAMABAD   –   The National Security Committee, after reviewing the contents, assessments and conclusions by the security agencies, on Friday concluded that there had been no foreign conspiracy in the telegram, received from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

According to the official communiqué, the NSC, which met here with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs  Hina Rabbani Khar, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, former Pak Ambassador to US Asad Majeed and senior civil & military officers.

Pakistan’s former ambassador to US Asad Majeed Khan attended the meeting as a special invitee to brief the Committee on the context and content of his telegram.

It is to be mentioned here that former PM Imran Khan on March 27 had claimed that there was a foreign conspiracy to topple his government and to prove his point he claimed to have an official communication document with him.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Next elections only after govt completes tenure: Marriyum

Islamabad

Govt revises ECL rules to avoid political vendetta

Islamabad

PM says all need to work for public welfare

Islamabad

PM adds four more ministers to federal cabinet

Lahore

LHC asks President Alvi to nominate another person for administering oath to Punjab CM

Islamabad

IHC chief justice decides to permit live streaming of judicial proceedings

Islamabad

Pakistan reports fresh polio case

Islamabad

9 outlaws including car-lifter arrested

Lahore

Govt to focus on reviving institutions till completion of constitutional term, vows Kh Saad

Lahore

Quality of fruits, vegetables at Ramazan Bazaar inspected

1 of 9,840

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More