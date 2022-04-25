PPP senator urges to resolve acute water shortage issue of Lyari

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Senator Yousuf Baloch on Sunday demanded of the authorities to resolve acute water shortage issue of Lyari.

Every street of this old locality of the city should be provided potable water, he said in a statement. The senator said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had especially stressed the need for supplying potable water to every neighborhood and every street of Lyari. He said in this regard a special plan had already been made.

Baloch said that they would ensure supplying Lyari water from K-IV project. He said as potable water was a basic need of every citizen; the supply of water was amongst the top priorities along with other development projects.

Mr Yousuf said that the residents of Lyari loved Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that was why resolving the basic issues of Lyari was their priority. He said all-out resources would be utilised to promote football grounds, boxing clubs, cycling and other sports activities in Lyari. He said that Lyari was the fortress of the PPP and a network of uplift projects was being laid there. He said the PPP believed in serving people without any discrimination.