PM Shehbaz conveys Eid greetings to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday made a telephone call to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed Eid greetings to him and the brotherly people of UAE.

The prime minister also expressed his best wishes for the good health of the UAE leadership and the peace and prosperity of the fraternal Emirati people.

The prime minister underscored that he looked forward to working with the UAE leadership to further intensify mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, particularly in the realm of trade, investments and economic cooperation.

He also thanked the crown prince for sending a special economic delegation to Pakistan, soon after the visit, which has marked a “new chapter” in the bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries.

The crown prince reciprocated the Eid greetings and warm sentiments of the prime minister of Pakistan. He reiterated his resolve to further strengthen the long-standing cooperative ties between the two brotherly countries.

The prime minister thanked the crown prince for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the recent visit to the UAE, and recalled his extensive consultations with him.

The prime minister extended a cordial invitation to the crown prince to visit Pakistan at an early date. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact to further advance bilateral collaboration and cooperation in the international arena.