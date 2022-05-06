News Desk

Punjab governor to meet President Alvi today

Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema is expected to meet President Arif Alvi on Friday (today) to discuss the current constitutional crisis in Punjab.

Yesterday, sources said that Cheema is expected to meet President Alvi and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa after Eidul Fitr holidays.

Punjab governor, who is currently in Islamabad, will meet President Arif Alvi today for a consultation on the constitutional crisis.

It may be noted that Punjab Governor Cheema had written a letter to the army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the current constitutional crisis.

In a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa, the Punjab governor had requested him to play role in resolving the province’s constitutional crisis.

He stated in his letter that the election of Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister was an unconstitutional move. He wrote that Hamza Shahbaz has been unconstitutionally imposed on the province for being the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He sought the army chief to play his role in restoring the public confidence in the national and provincial governments. The governor also sent copies of his letter to the president and prime minister to the army chief.

Earlier, Governor Cheema declared Punjab as the province held hostage by the illegal and fraud chief minister. The governor said that he has apprised the prime minister and the heads of other institutions regarding the situation of the province.

Hamza Shahbaz had been administered the oath by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on LHC order after Punjab Governor Omar Cheema turned down the court’s suggestion and refused to administer the oath.

