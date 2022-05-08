ECP posts revised list of candidates for Balochistan LG polls

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday posted the revised list of candidates for local government (LG) elections in Balochistan. According to the ECP spokesman, the process to take decision on objections against decisions of the Returning Officers (ROs) has been completed. As per the ECP schedule the candidates will be allotted election symbols on May 10. Besides Quetta and Lasbela, local government elections are being held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29 2022. There are 838 union councils, 5345 rural wards, 914 urban wards, 7 municipal corporations and 49 municipal committees in these districts, said a notification. The ECP has barred the holders of public officers from visiting any constituency for the local government polls, unveiling any development scheme and canvassing for any candidate or political party. The ECP also issued a code of conduct to ensure that elections are conducted honestly, justly and fairly in accordance with the law.