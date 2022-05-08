Gangster wanted in 21 cases killed in police encounter

Rawalpindi-A notorious gangster was killed in an encounter with police in the Malikabad area of Police Station Wah Saddar, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Tariq Khan, who was also wanted by police in a series of cases ranging from extortion, land grabbing, murder, attempted murder, rape, drug peddling and terrorism, he said.

According to him, a police team was on routine patrolling in Malikabad Area when a gang of notorious criminals opened indiscriminate firing on the cops. The police also retaliated and shot dead Tariq Khan while his other accomplices managed to escape from the scene. A heavy contingent of police, led by SP Potohar Division Rana Abdul Wahab, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. The forensic experts collected evidence from the crime scene while the body was moved to the hospital for post-mortem. He said that police are carrying out a search operation in the area to arrest the fleeing accomplices of the deceased. “Tariq Khan was a notorious gangster who was wanted by police in a total of 21 cases lodged against him under sections of murder, attempted murder, drug peddling, extortion, land grabbing, rape and terrorism,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested six persons involved in murdering two citizens in two different localities of the city. According to the police spokesman, investigators of PS Ratta Amral arrested five suspects for their involvement in murdering Shahid and injuring Abdul Sattar during firing on Chand Raat during a clash that occurred while playing ludo. The detained accused had been identified as Zubair, Taimoor, Ikram, Aftab and Javed, against whom the case was also registered by the police. He added that PS Mandra also held Amir Shehzad on charges of killing Masood apparently in a land dispute.