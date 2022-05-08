Police arrest 22 outlaws

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested 22 outlaws including drug peddlers and liquor sellers from different areas of the city and recovered 1,875g hashish, 123g heroin, seven liquor bottles and 10 pistols with ammunition from their possession during the last four days, a police spokesman said on Saturday. He said that following the orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP (Operations) Faisal Kamran directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city. PS Sabzi Mandi arrested five accused namely Abdullah, Shahsawaar, Abdul Rehman, Nasir Meer, and Mustafa during snap checking and recovered five 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. PS Golra arrested three accused namely Nasir, Hassan Raza, and Ramzan and recovered 1,015g hashish, one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and a dagger from their possession. PS Bani Gala arrested six accused namely Muhammad Ammad, Adnan, Faraz, Taimoor Taees, Jamees and Habal Sheron and recovered one 30 bore pistol and liquor.

PS Koral arrested two accused namely Abdul Wahab and Raja Waqar Naseer and recovered two 30 bore pistols. PS Ramna and PS Khanna arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 345g hashish. PS Sihala recovered one 30 bore pistol from an accused namely Adeel Kiyani.

PS Margalla and PS Shalimar arrested two drug peddlers namely Muhammad Akram and Talib and recovered 515g hashish while PS Shehzad Town recovered 123g heroine from an accused namely Muhammad Nadeem. Cases against all the nabbed accused have been registered and further investigations are underway.