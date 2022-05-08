Staff Reporter

Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2099 victims in April

KASUR    –   Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 2,099 people affected by various accidents/incidents in the district during the month of April last.  District emergency officer Engineer Sultan Mehmood presiding over a meeting here on Saturday said the department carried out 2,194 rescue operations and provided emergency service to 2,099 people. As many as 744 road accidents happened, 1,111 quarrel incidents, 61 firing incidents, a building collapse, six drowning incidents and 94 fire incidents while a total of 63 people died in the incidents.  The rescue-1122 shifted 1,724 people to hospitals after providing first aid during the same period.

