Levi’s Taps Hailey Bieber, A$AP Nast, Marcus Rashford and More to Revive the World’s First Jeans Line: 501®

Next year, Levi’s® will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the iconic 501®, one of the world’s most enduring style items and a global icon with an unparalleled and illustrious history. Whereas a button fly, straight leg, and Red Tab on the back right-hand pocket are the foundational blueprint of its design, the 501® continually evolves based on the current cultural and stylistic moment. This Spring, to tap into the comfort so many are taking from all things late ‘90s, it’s the Levi’s® 501® ‘90s Jeans for women and Levi’s® 501® ‘90s Shorts for women that are right on-trend. With a more relaxed fit through the seat and leg, they perfectly capture that late ‘90s vibe, when looser – and even a little slouchy – meant just the right amount of attitude.

To celebrate 149 years of this epic denim icon, Levi’s® has partnered with five visionaries whose stories truly embody the spirit of the 501®, and who all help pay homage through a stylish new campaign to the jean that started it all. Featured in the campaign – and showing off the versatile style and longevity of this iconic jean through the 501® Original, the 501® ‘90s Jeans and Shorts, and vintage 501®s from Levi’s® Secondhand – is actor Barbie Ferreira from Euphoria and the upcoming Jordan Peele directed Nope; designer, artist, model, and founding member of the legendary A$AP Mob, A$AP Nast; model, business owner, and YouTube host Hailey Bieber; Berlin-based, Korean-born DJ, artist, producer, and cultural icon Peggy Gou; and athlete, England star, philanthropist, and children’s activist Marcus Rashford.

Throughout the campaign, we celebrate these five incredible talents who each possess true authenticity, and bring a unique perspective to everything they do. Featuring intimate conversations that touch upon moments that—like the 501®Original did for Levi’s®—forever changed their own trajectory, as well as a range of arresting images that help bring to life their rich personal histories and show why change is so essential for stepping into your creative power and true self.

For Levi’s®, that brand-altering moment came in May of 1873, when Levi Strauss & Co. was officially granted a patent for the copper rivets on their blue denim “waist overalls.” Though it wouldn’t acquire its famous lot number for another few years, the Levi’s® 501®, and the blueprint for the denim blue jean, was officially born. What began as a piece of highly durable workwear, by the middle of the 20th century, would become one of the most iconic pieces of clothing ever made.

A badge of youthful rebellion, a staple of casual style, a canvas for creative self-expression – the 501® Original is all things to all people. But most of all, it is a catalyst that changed the way we think about clothes. It helped us understand that a single item could be the launchpad for a person’s signature style. For the last 150 years people have found countless ways to make the Levi’s® 501® their own. A true testament to timelessness, the 501® transcends trends, and proves that genuine craftsmanship never goes out of style.

The Levi’s® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi’s® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world—capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi’s® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading jeanswear and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi’s® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.com