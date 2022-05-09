ODIs scrapped from Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka

The ODI leg of Pakistan’s tour to Sri Lanka in 2022 has been scrapped, with just the two Tests now slated to take place in July. The exact dates are yet to be finalized.

As per the future tours programme (FTP) the sides were due to compete in a three-match ODI series, however, SLC stated that it has decided to hold only the Tests as the ODIs would not count towards Super League points.

“The ODIs wouldn’t have been a part of the World Super League, so we decided against playing them,” SLC CEO Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo.

There were also concerns over player burnout prior to the T20 World Cup later in the year, with Pakistan s visit sandwiched between Australia s tour of Sri Lanka in June and the Lanka Premier League set for August, as well as the Asia Cup soon after in September.

The last time Sri Lanka met Pakistan in Tests was in 2019. That series marked the first Tests to be played in Pakistan since the 2009 Lahore attacks. It ended 1-0 in the host’s favour.

Sri Lanka are currently in Bangladesh for a two-match Test series due to start on May 15.