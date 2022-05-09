Pakistan Armed Forces take strong exception to unlawful practice of dragging military into politics

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Armed Forces have taken strong exception to unlawful and unethical practice of dragging the military into country’s internal politics and expect all to abide by the law and keep them out of political discourse in the best interest of the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) warned on Sunday.

“Recently, there has been intensified and deliberate attempts to drag Pakistan Armed Forces and their leadership in ongoing political discourse in the country,” the ISPR, in a series of tweets, said. “These attempts are manifest through direct, insinuated or nuanced references to Armed Forces as well as their senior leadership, made by some political leaders, few journalists and analysts on public forums and various communication platforms including social media.”

The Pakistan Army’s media wing also said that ‘this practice of unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements and remarks is extremely damaging.’