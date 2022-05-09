News Desk

President Alvi rejects PM Shehbaz’s advice to sack Punjab Governor

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Monday has rejected the advice sent by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to sack Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Governor Punjab.

The President has taken a position that Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema cannot be removed without the approval of the President.

Referring to clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution, he stated that the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President.

Meanwhile, in the statement, President Alvi said that the incumbent governor could not be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan.

“It [is my] duty as Head of the State to represent the unity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in terms of Article 41 of the Constitution,” the president told PM Shehbaz.

He further said that it was important for the incumbent Governor to remain in office to encourage and promote a healthy and clean democratic system that’s why he has rejected the PM Shehbaz’s advice.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad returns to normal life after Eid holidays

Islamabad

Islamabad police solve  blind murder case

National

Some suggestions about electoral reforms

National

Scenic areas of Swat attract 400,000 tourists on Eid

National

Peshawar Mayor calls for efforts to improve traffic

National

86 new buses to be added to BRT servicehorse

National

KP govt mulls to regularise 62,000 contract teachers

National

CS KP directs for steps to cope with heat-wave

National

India denounced for killing spree, rising incidents of state terrorism in IIOJK

National

Imran working against national security, says Maryam

1 of 8,127

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More