News Desk

Kim Kardashian serves a killer look in blonde-hair

LOS ANGELES   –   Kim Kardashian wowed fans with her breathtaking look as she attended her daughter North West’s basketball game in Los Angeles.

The reality star, 41, was spotted rocking the platinum blonde hair she spent 10 hours dying for the Met Gala as she left the match with her eight-year-old daughter on Sunday. In stark contrast to the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the ball last week, Kim put comfort first in black sweats and platform sneakers. She wore her bright blonde locks down in loose, natural waves and touched up her complexion with a minimal amount of makeup, and left fans mesmerised with her ageless beauty. Kim touched up her eyelids with a coat of smoky shadow and also appeared to be rocking a subtle application of blush. Her daughter remained by her side, clad in her basketball jersey. Kim appeared to be reaching for her daughter’s hand as they walked outside of the building together, chatting amongst each other.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian and her flame Pete Davidson set the red carpet on fire as they arrived at the 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington D.C.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Govt to strictly implement one-dish menu at wedding ceremonies

Lahore

90 litres of spurious soft drinks destroyed in PFA raid

Lahore

Justice Shahzad takes oath as acting LHC CJ

Lahore

Better measures to ensure water supply in Cholistan ordered

Lahore

Admin gears up to bring down edibles’ prices

Lahore

Better facilities for railway travelers pledged

Lahore

Farewell held for retiring UVAS professor

Lahore

Accidents claim three lives; many injured

Lahore

PU experiences most progressive four years in history

Lahore

Police playing vital role in ensuring smooth traffic flow: CCPO

1 of 9,672

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More