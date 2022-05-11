Former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s security withdrawn

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Tuesday withdrew security from Omar Sarfraz Cheema following his removal from the post of Punjab governor.

Sources in the provincial government said that Omar Sarfraz Cheema would not be allowed to enter the Governor House. No protocol will be given to Omar Cheema after he was de-notified by the federal government.

Earlier, the federal government de-notified Omar Sarfraz Cheema from the post of Punjab governor. The Cabinet Division issued a notification to de-notify him as Punjab governor.

The notification states that in terms of Article 101 and Proviso of Article 48 (1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with serial No. 2D of Schedule V-B to the Rules of Business, 1973 and the Prime Minister’s advice9s0 rendered on 17-04—2022 and 01-05-2022 for removal of Governor of the Punjab, Mr Omar Sarfraz Cheema ceases to hold the office of the Governor of the Punjab, with immediate effect.

The Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab shall perform the function of Governor Punjab as Acting Governor till the appointment of a new Governor, in accordance with Article 104 of the Constitution.