PM Shehbaz leaves for London to meet Nawaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for London this morning to meet his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif has to consult the party leadership over some important issues he has reservations over and the PML-N is expected to make a “big decision”, which is why he rejected the proposal to have an online meeting.

Several federal ministers including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Khurram Dastgir are with PM Shehbaz who flew in Wednesday’s wee hours.

The party sources further said that during the meeting with Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, they will discuss a strategy on the prices of petroleum products.

The discussion holds special importance as a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to begin talks with Pakistani officials on May 18 in Doha.

Moreover, decisions regarding power-sharing, the next general elections, and the Punjab cabinet will also be taken during the meeting.

Last month, the PML-N supremo had met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — a key ally in the ruling coalition — in London to discuss ways forward after a “constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament”.

The two leaders agreed to work closely to “repair the rot across the board,” read a joint statement.