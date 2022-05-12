OUR STAFF REPORT

Air chief visits PAF Air War College Institute

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited PAF Air War College Institute, Faisal Base, Karachi on Wednesday. On his arrival, he was received by Air War College Institute (AWCI) President, Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, according to a press release issued by the PAF. The chief guest congratulated the AWCI team for transforming the AWCI into an institute of the highest calibre, capable of meeting contemporary challenges.

Addressing the Air War Course participants, the Air chief paid rich tributes to the role and sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces for the defence and security of the motherland. The Air chief said, “The world is undergoing unprecedented transformation in this era of technological advancement and global security environment which has necessitated aligning our objectives to meet modern challenges.”   He further stated that we must work hard to keep abreast of latest developments in perpetual cyber warfare and info ops-domains. The Air chief urged the course participants to put in their best for the achievement of PAF vision to be, “A dynamic and resilient aerospace force capable of creating decisive effects across domains in ever evolving operational environment.”

PAF Air War College Institute is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid-level officers of Pakistan armed forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key command and staff appointments.  The course participants are exposed to over a hundred subject matter experts including, civil & military professionals, and diplomats, scholars / academicians, lawyers, industrialists, scientists, economists and media personnel. Exclusive Interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is also ensured to provide depth and academic rigor to the course, said the press statement.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Syed Khursheed Shah says water shortage to end by June 30

Islamabad

NA deputy speaker’s ruling: Imran Khan files review petition in SC

Lahore

CM Hamza Shahbaz orders to restore Speedo bus service in South Punjab

Islamabad

Maryam Nawaz supports demand for immediate general election

National

Aleem Khan refuses to accept ministry in Punjab

Lahore

Pakistan airports to switch to solar power

Islamabad

Threatened to accept immediate polls or face martial law: Bilawal

Lahore

FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Karachi

US Dollar hits all time high at Rs191 in interbank trade

Karachi

MQM-P expresses concern over rising inflation in country

1 of 8,593

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More