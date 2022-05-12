Court seeks prison medical record of female co-accused in Wajiha Swati murder case

Rawalpindi-Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Wednesday sought the prison medical record of a female co-accused in Wajiha Swati murder case.

The judge issued a notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail seeking the prison medical record of Zahida Masih, the co-accused-cum-maid of Rizwan Habib, the convicted killer of US national Wajiha Swati, who is facing charges of destroying the evidence from the crime scene.

Earlier, Zahida Masih through her counsel Talat Zaidi filed a bail petition before the court on medical grounds.

According to details, ASJ Muhammad Afzal Majoka took up the Wajiha Swati murder case and issued notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail seeking the prison medical record of Zahida Masih. “The doctors in prison should inform the court as to which disease Zahida is suffering from and what kind of danger she is facing due to the sickness,” the judge remarked.

It may be noted that Rizwan Habib murdered her wife Wajiha Swati, a US national of Pakistani origin, after kidnapping her from New Islamabad International Airport in October 2021 within the limits of PS Morgah.

The court has postponed the hearing in the high profile case till May 17, 2022.