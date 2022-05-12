DICC to hold meeting with ICC for deaf cricket development: Zaheer Babar

LAHORE – Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zaheer-ud-din Babar Wednesday said that an important meeting of the DICC and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be held from May 13 to 17 at the ICC Headquarters in Dubai.

“The five-day long meeting will finalise 10-year game development of the DICC around the globe with the cooperation of ICC besides finalising the dates of elite deaf international cricket events,” he said. The DICC delegation includes its Chairman Stefan Pichowski, Secretary Michael Lombard, CEO Zaheer-ud-Din Babar and Treasurer Sumit Jain.

Zaheer said that the ICC was taking keen interest in the overall development of deaf cricket and its General Manager Development William Glenwright was a key factor to work in close liaison with the DICC for taking deaf cricket to new heights in future. He said the meeting will finalise the venue of the inaugural Deaf T20 Champions Trophy to be held later this year in United Arab Emirates. “Another important agenda of the meeting is to finalise the dates and venue of the deaf T20 World Cup to be held next year,” he added.

The DICC CEO said that the meeting will also discuss the affiliation of the DICC with the ICC and they are confident that the ICC will give a due consideration to their request keeping in view the hard work and efforts put in by the DICC for the cause of deaf cricket worldwide.

“After getting affiliation with the ICC, we will be under the fold of games ruling body and with its guidance and cooperation, we will be able to organise deaf cricket activities internationally in a more professional way besides implementing our 10-year development plan among our affiliated countries in an organized manner on long-term basis to expand the base of the game,” he said.

Zaheer said the DICC has worked very hard to introduce and promote deaf cricket across the world in previous years and their efforts are known to ICC. “Our mission is to create ample international deaf cricket activities and to lunch various development plans to create equal opportunity for deaf cricketers around the world to showcase their talent the way the ICC is doing for normal cricketers throughout the world,” he said.