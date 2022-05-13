Our Staff Reporter

86pc of housing societies are a fraud, NAB chief warns public

LAHORE   –    National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal Thursday distributed cheques worth Rs1.05 billion among the victims of different housing frauds during a ceremony held at NAB Lahore.

Addressing the ceremony, the chairman said that NAB had taken the responsibility to secure the rights of affectees with full commitment. He said that the accountability process is a herculean task and a strong institution would be in better position to stamp out the corruption from society.

He said that NAB had recovered Rs864 billion since its inception, whereas, under his tenure as Chairman NAB the Bureau has, so far, recovered Rs584 billion. Talking about the query raised regarding NAB recoveries, he maintained that NAB recovery was being disbursed among the concerned affectees without causing any delay, adding that NAB had distributed more than Rs50 billion among the affectees of different housing societies.

All the recovered money was part and parcel of general public and was being returned to them, he said. NAB could not even imagine touching public money kept in its custody, moreover, NAB also remained fully concerned with ensuring self-respect of every citizens, he said. Talking about the illegal housing societies functional in towns, Javed Iqbal exclaimed that approximately 86 percent housing societies were found as illegally operating.

He advised the public to be more cautious while booking any plot, flat or house for them.

He said that NAB had never been a problem for anyone but appeared as a solution for the problems. He denied the allegations of political engineering being associated with NAB by stating that NAB was merely mandated to eliminate the menace of corruption and to recover the looted money from corrupt elements.

He said that NAB’s performance had been admired by numerous renowned global institutions.

By admiring the performance of NAB Lahore, he maintained that the regional Bureau massively contributed in the overall performance of NAB.

On the occasion, Lahore DG NAB Shahzad Saleem said that NAB Lahore had disbursed Rs15 billion among thousands of affectees, whereas, the plots, flats and houses to the tune of Rs85 billion had also been handed over to the affectees concerned.

He denied the pattern of one man show in NAB by saying that all inquiries and investigations were being properly monitored, adding that the NAB had always tried to restore public rights with full dignity.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Rehman Baba Express derails near Hyderabad

Islamabad

Fawad criticizes government for rising Dollar rate

Islamabad

Ban imposed on new gas connections by previous govt will be reconsidered, NA told

Islamabad

FM apprises OIC Chief about latest situation in IIOJK

Islamabad

No respite from loadshedding as power shortfall increases

Islamabad

Imran Khan condemns Karachi explosion

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz extends stay in UK for two days

National

12 killed, 8 injured as dumper hits two vans in Gujranwala

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 93 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Business

ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bln in upcoming fiscal year

1 of 8,612

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More