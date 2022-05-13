Anti-polio team assaulted in Westridge

Rawalpindi-An anti-polio team came under attack by a man at Khalid Bin Waleed Road when the team members rang a doorbell of a house to collect data about the children under the age of five years old, informed sources on Thursday.

Westridge police have registered a case against the attacker—identified as Haji Jamil—on the complaint of the victim Robina Bibi, an anti-polio team worker, they said. However, the police have failed in nabbing the accused even after over 15 days, sources said.

The female supervisor and other members of anti-polio team have threatened to launch a protest demonstration outside the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi against the apathy of police and high-ups of the district health authority.

According to sources, Robina Bibi, a member of the anti-polio team, lodged a complaint with PS Westridge on 27/4/2022 that she along with her colleague Muhammad Zubair was on a door-to-door campaign to collect polio vaccination data of children less than five years old in Salmanabad on Khalid Bin Waleed Road. She added she rang the doorbell of a house to enquire from family about the presence of any child for polio vaccination when Haji Jamil appeared from somewhere and started abusing her. She alleged the man attacked her with an iron pipe which she hardly managed to avert. She said she took refuge in a nearby house to save her life when the man caught Zubair and attempted to beat him with an iron pipe. However, she said Zubair also ran away from the scene. Police filed the case and started an investigation with no arrest so far, sources said.

A female supervisor of anti-polio teams told The Nation that she along with victim workers had become a shuttlecock between the offices of DC and DHO Rawalpindi to get justice but in vain. She said police are also humiliating the victim woman and not arresting the accused. She appealed to Chief Secretary Punjab, RPO and CPO Rawalpindi to take action against the DC and SHO of PS Westridge for not providing the polio workers with justice.