CCPO assures prompt registration of FIRs on authentic calls

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said Thursday during an open court at Shahdara Circle that prompt registration of First Information Report (FIR) on the authentic calls on helpline 15 would be ensured.

Bilal Kamyana said he had been personally monitoring the status of registered FIRs and disposal of cases through merit based investigation on a regular basis. He was addressing the citizens and listened to the complaints and grievances of them. SP Operations City Division Akhlaq Ullah Tarar, SP Investigation Sarfraz Virk, SDPO Shahdara Asif Nadeem, all SHOs, in-charge investigations, citizens and complainants were present in the open court.

The complainants raised various issues and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the police officers concerned to immediate address their grievances.

While talking to the citizens, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said in cases of fake FIRs, nominated accused instead of getting bail, should appear before the police officers concerned, and if found not guilty, complete relief would be provided to them and they would not be arrested at all costs. Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, Lahore police on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister is going to initiate a crackdown on encroachments in collaboration with district administration so as to solve the problems of traffic jams in the city.