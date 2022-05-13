Chief Secretary directs Commissioners to take immediate steps to prevent canal water theft

MULTAN – Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all divisional commissioners to take immediate steps to prevent canal water theft and take strict action as per law by getting cases registered against those involved in these incidents.

He issued the directions while addressing a video link meeting attended Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar, Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Aamir Khattak and Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed. The Commissioners of all the divisions of Punjab also participated in the virtual meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that the province was facing shortage of canal water adding that this year, water theft might be increased due to its scarcity.

He directed the officers to get the cases registered against those involved in water theft and take strict action without any discrimination and did not surrender to any pressure.

He directed for setting up of committees at district level for checking. Theft of canal water also harms the national economy due to reduction in agricultural production, the Chief Secretary said.

He commended the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division for taking timely steps to address the issue of scarcity of water in Cholistan. Briefing on the occasion, ACS South Punjab Saqib Zafar said that committees have been formed in all the districts of South Punjab to prevent water theft and monitoring of canals has been started. He also apprised the meeting of the steps taken to address the water shortage in the canals.

Water scarcity hurts national economy

The Chief Secretary also briefed about rescue and relief operations being carried out in Cholistan and provision of water supply in local water storage tanks.

Health dept seeks emergency plan for riverine areas

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, South Punjab sought emergency plan for riverine areas from District Health Authorities (DHAs) in the wake of intense heatwave in the region. The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of DHAs were also directed to submit report within two days.

The DHAs were also instructed to set up medical camps in these areas with sufficient quantity of medicines including dog bite vaccine, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Illegal constructions demolished during operation

The Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions during a special anti-encroachment operation launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Director General MDA Qaisar Saleem, the enforcement team launched the operation at MDA Chowk, Dera Adda Chowk, Arts Council Chowk and Nawan Sheher Chowk. The team demolished various illegal constructions causing traffic related issues and took the encroachment material into custody.

The enforcement team also removed encroachment from Salahuddin Dogar Park and bus stand near Dera Adda Chowk. The team warned encroachers to avoid using roads for their business otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Enforcement MDA Afaaq Ahmed Bhatti said that crackdown would continue on daily bases without any discrimination.

73 power pilferers nabbed

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 73 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 106,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.