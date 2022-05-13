Our Staff Reporter

Cholistan desert experiencing worst condition of drought and water scarcity

BAHAWALPUR – Over 50 sheep, goats and cows have died in Cholistan after the desert has been experiencing worst condition of drought and water scarcity as it did not receive rainfall for long time.

APP learnt that a number of cattle including sheep, goats and cows and wildlife species have died in Cholistan desert area spreading to over tens of thousands of acres of land which did not receive adequate rainfall for long time. “Cholistan has human population of over 0.2 million and cattle population of over 1.2 million besides tens of thousands of wildlife species,” said Riaz Baloch, a Cholistani farmer, adding that the desert region had been experiencing worst condition of drought as adequate rains did not fall for long time.

Reports reaching here suggested that thousands of people along with their cattle have been forced to leave Cholistan and move to other areas due to non-availability of water for their families and cattle.

However, the local divisional and district managements of the provincial government had started initiatives to cater water need in Cholistan desert area. “Chief Minister Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz himself had taken notice of drought like situation in Cholistan and directed to utilize all available resources to supply water to Cholistan,” said Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Cap. (retd) Zafar Iqbal who chaired a meeting of senior officials at his office to review water scacity situation of Cholistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Admin to ensure prompt measures to address encroachment, traffic issues

Lahore

Maximum facilities for railway passengers pledged

Lahore

Work for beautification of city reviewed

Lahore

Stern action against water theft ordered

Lahore

Guard of ladies park tortured to death; four held

Lahore

Six dead in road accidents across Punjab

Lahore

CCPO assures prompt registration of FIRs on authentic calls

Lahore

Experts suggest proposals to overcome climate change at int’l conference

Lahore

Hamzza announces vigorous anti-dengue campaign

Lahore

Man burnt alive after cylinder blast in shop

1 of 8,604

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More