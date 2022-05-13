Jirga for probe into honour killing of couple

TIMERGARA – A local Jirga of Sacha village in Khall led by Awami National Party (ANP) Lower Dir chapter general secretary Malik Muhammad Zeb Khan on Thursday called on district police officer (DPO) Ikramullah Khan at his office and demanded for conducting a detailed inquiry into the honour killing of a couple and a minor girl at Sacha village of Khall tehsil on May 7, last week.

The jirga demanded the police authorities to conduct inquiry into the matter to surface the facts and arrest the real accused involved in killing of three persons including a man a woman and a six years old girl. The jirga expressed grave concern over irresponsible attitude of local police by not conducting post-mortem of the dead bodies.

The DPO informed the jirga that three separate teams had been formed to investigate the matter and facts would be made public once the investigation was completed.