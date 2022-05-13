PPP, MQM-P will work together for Sindh’s wider interests: Nasir Shah

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said for the sake of wider interests of the province, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will work together.

Addressing media after PPP’s leadership met with MQM-P’s delegation in Karachi, Nasir alleged the PTI was trying to spread anarchy. The Sindh minister said the country had suffered from the PTI’s attempts to spread anarchy.

He said MQM-P talked about the province when it felt that unjust was going on. Nasir said the discussions were going on over the cases and other issues, adding that the decision would be taken about the unjust on merit. Nasir Hussain lashed out at Imran Khan and said he considered himself above others, adding that the ouster of Imran Khan had been done with democratic principles.

Nasir flayed Imran Khan and said that he did not follow the constitution and then questioned why the court was opened during the night, adding that the court was opened in violation of the constitution, because of which Imran Khan was feeling sad.

Nasir said: “We could not use such language, which they [PTI] use.”. Nasir said there was a shortage of water, adding that if there was fair distribution, everyone would get water.

Meanwhile, both parties on Thursday discussed Local Government (LG) matters and other issues.

The delegation included Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani. MQM-Pakistan’s Rabita Committee Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Deputy Convenor Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Kanwar Naveed, Javed Hanif and others were present on the occasion.