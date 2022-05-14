Govt to complete constitutional tenure: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Saturday that the newly-elected Shehbaz Sharif-led government would complete its tenure in line with the Constitution.

The statement comes after PML-N’s senior leadership held a huddle in London — the details of which are expected to be released soon — as speculations are being over the government’s tenure.

A split in the ruling party was also seen as PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had stressed early elections, in light of the troubles that Pakistan faces on the economic front.

Imran Khan, the chairman of the country’s biggest Opposition party, PTI, has also called for snap elections as he has refused to accept the new government and vowed to march to Islamabad after May 20.

In today’s press conference, the information minister confirmed that there were speculations regarding the PML-N’s visit to London and that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon lay out the details to the nation.

Aurangzeb, saying that the visit was of a private nature, informed journalists at the press talk that during the London huddle, detailed deliberations were held on the rising inflation.

On the Sialkot jalsa of Imran Khan, the information minister said no one has prohibited PTI from holding rallies in the country and stressed that the government was “not afraid” of Khan’s hard-hitting speeches.

“Your hate-mongering speeches will benefit us,” Aurangzeb said.

The PML-N leader said the PTI and government had no issues over the venue after the party was informed of an alternate place.

The PTI earlier in the day changed the venue of its public gathering from CTI ground — a property of the Christian community — to VIP Ground in Sialkot after the community lodged a protest as the party had not taken prior permission from them for the rally.

“It was the government’s duty to give rights to the Christian community,” said Aurangzeb.

In response to Khan’s message that he would be coming to Sialkot, Aurangzeb said: “Do come, who is stopping you? Nobody is afraid of you, the people have seen your real face.”