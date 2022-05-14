PTI changes Sialkot rally venue after police crackdown, arrests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to change venue of public rally to VIP ground after police crackdown on party workers and arrest of Usman Dar.

PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood, while addressing a press conference with other party leaders, said that their peaceful party workers were tortured by police and claimed that police action was launched on directions of Khawaja Asif.

The former minister strongly condemned arrests of PTI leaders and workers and demanded their immediate release and reiterated that rally will be held in the city no matter what.

The PTI leader said that they want to exercise their rights in a democratic manner and asked government to come to its senses. He added that government is bent on using force and warned that it will be responsible if something untoward happens.

Earlier, police arrested PTI leader Usman Dar and after a scuffle broke out between PTI workers and police at the venue of PTI chief Imran Khan’s public meeting.

Police entered the venue of PTI public meeting claiming that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold public meeting at CTI Ground in Sialkot.

Upon resistance by PTI workers, police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse PTI workers.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has expressed regret over the use of state power in Sialkot.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to Dunya News said that they cannot be stopped from their legal right but asked his party workers to remain peaceful and must not break the law; however, former foreign minister reiterated that the rally will be held no matter what.

Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has said that government cannot allow PTI to hold public rally at CTI Ground in Sialkot due to reservations of Christian community.

Talking to media persons outside accountability court, CM Punjab asked PTI to change venue and hold the public meeting at some other appropriate place.