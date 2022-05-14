Scots march for independence in Glasgow

Thousands of pro-independence Scots marched in Glasgow on Saturday, demanding a second referendum on separation from the UK.

Organized by the All Under Same Banner group, which promotes a second vote on independence dubbed indyref2, the march started at the Kelvingrove Park.

Demonstrators shouted their demand for independence through Glasgow’s streets, with the procession ending in central George Square.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose Scottish National Party (SNP) came out strong from the May 5 local elections, promised a second vote by the end of 2023.

The SNP remained the biggest party in Scotland, but Scottish Conservatives lost their second place to Labour after losing major ground in the elections.

It won a total of 454 council seats, consolidating its position, while the Scottish Conservatives lost 62 for a result of 215.

The first referendum that asked Scottish voters whether they would want to break from the UK was held in 2014, a mere two years before the historic EU referendum.

The government under then-Prime Minister David Cameron pledged a better understanding for Scots from Westminster and “extensive new powers” for the Scottish Parliament.

Leading the independence campaign at the time, the SNP had full confidence that the country would survive and be better off outside the UK, strengthened by the nation’s North Sea oil fields, world-famous malt whiskey, textiles, jet engines, and various banking and financial services.

Scots still rejected separation, as just over 2 million votes (55.3%) were cast to remain part of the kingdom, while 1.62 million (44.7%) people voted for independence.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Scottish Tories have repeatedly rejected the idea of indyref2, calling the 2014 referendum a “once in a lifetime” event that proved Scots prefer the union.